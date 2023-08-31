Mixed Market Thrift in downtown Oswego to move to bigger location

Mixed Market Thrift store – which sells second-hand goods and clothing – will be relocating its store in downtown Oswego to a bigger location.

At the Aug. 22 Oswego Village Board meeting, village trustees approved a special use permit so the business can open in a building at 27 Stonehill Road, Unit A, in the Stonehill Business Park in Oswego. Owner Denise Weszelits, who lives in Oswego, said the bigger location will allow her to offer do-it-yourself classes.

Staff had recommended the special use be approved so Weszelits could relocate her store to the industrial building.

“The proposed retail store will be compatible with the surrounding industrial and business uses in the area,” Oswego village planner Valeria Tarka said in a staff report.

In December, Weszelits opened Mixed Market Thrift store at 8 W. Washington St. in downtown Oswego. As the name Mixed Market Thrift implies, the store sells a variety of items.

“It’s not any one particular item,” Weszelits said in previously talking about the store. “We’re not all antiques. We’re not all furniture. We’re not all of any one thing. We’re basically like a mini estate sale in a store.”

Everything in the store has been donated.

“Our customers are giving us stuff because they would rather bring it to me and help a local business,” she said. “Family and friends also give me stuff.”

She also has acquired items from estate sales. Her customers come from all over the area, including Somonauk, Sheridan and Bolingbrook.

Items Weszelits doesn’t sell are donated to the nonprofit group Rover Rescue. Weszelits fosters dogs through Rover Rescue.