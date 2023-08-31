Big Band & BBQ tonight in Yorkville

Senior Services Associates is hosting the Big Band and BBQ event as part of the Hometown Days celebration from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, at the Beecher Center, 908 Game Farm Road in Yorkville.

Come celebrate Senior Services’ 50th anniversary and help kick off Yorkville Hometown Days.

The Big Band & BBQ event is set to transform the Yorkville landscape into a lively gathering of music enthusiasts, food lovers and families seeking an enjoyable evening out. In addition to the live Big Band music that will fill the air, an array of barbecue treats will be available.

Tickets for the Big Band & BBQ can be bought in advance through seniorservicesassoc.org or on the day of the event at the venue. For information and updates, visit seniorservicesassoc.org, email Adele at alarsen@seniorservicesassoc.org or call 630-553-5777.