Yorkville School District Y115 readies $92M spending plan

YORKVILLE – A dramatic increase in funding from the state of Illinois is helping Yorkville School District Y115 to balance the books.

The district is receiving $24.9 million in state aid this year, a $5.2 million jump over last year’s allotment, Finance Director Kreg Wesley said.

The state assistance is part of the district’s $92 million proposed operating budget for fiscal 2024, which started July 1.

The Yorkville School Board is expected to approve the spending plan at its Sept. 25 meeting.

The operating budget, up about $800,000 over last year, includes salaries for district teachers and staff, contracted services and supplies.

The total budget, standing at $106 million, includes capital projects, debt service payments and life, health and safety projects.

Technically, the total budget shows a $909,000 deficit, but that is because the district is rapidly spending down a $9 million bond issue for capital projects.

The money has been used to pay for everything from roof replacement projects and school security cameras to a new synthetic turf surface at the Yorkville High School football stadium.

Wesley said the state’s evidence-based funding formula, which was introduced in 2018, is benefiting the growing school district. He is projecting a year-end operating fund balance of nearly $80 million.

“The budget is a snapshot of the district’s finances and we have a strong fund balance,” Wesley said.

Last year’s enrollment stood at about 7,000 students. Enrollment figures for this academic year are expected to be considerably higher.