Sandwich Fair souvenirs go on sale Sept. 6

Sandwich Fair souvenirs will go on sale at 9 a.m. Sept. 6, the first day of the fair, at the gazebo. This year marks the 30th year of souvenir sales at the gazebo, which is north of the Home Arts Building near the WSPY-FM broadcasting tent.

This year’s pins, ornaments and T-shirts highlight the train depot operated by the Otto family. The Otto the Owl collectible plush by Glory Be has a colorful image of the train depot and the words Sandwich Fair 2023 embroidered on its tummy. A limited number of plush animals from past years are available, too.

The custom-made pottery by Rowe is a small, gray crock that is navy blue inside and has a blue windmill on the outside. Collectors will remember Rowe pottery from the 1993 to 1997 fairs.

The adult T-shirts are forest green and come in sizes S to XXXL. Children’s T-shirts are navy blue. Also available is a navy blue light fleece jacket with a windmill emblem available in adult sizes S to XXXL.

Two new postcards will be sold this year as well as a small wooden puzzle and adult socks with the windmill image on them. Returning this year are tote bags and notecards. Artwork on many of the souvenirs is by local artist Jackie Dannewitz.

Souvenirs are on the fair website at sandwichfair.com and on display at Leo’s Trophies and the fair office in Sandwich; libraries in Sandwich, Somonauk and Newark; First National Bank in Sandwich; Resource Bank in Somonauk; and Heartland Bank branches in Sandwich, Somonauk, DeKalb and Newark.