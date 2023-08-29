Sandwich boys golf wins duals with Serena, H-BR: Record Newspapers sports roundup for Monday, August 28

BOYS GOLF
Sandwich 171, Serena 202, Hinckley-Big Rock 206
Noah Campbell and Chance Lange each shot 42 to share medalist honors, Dino Barbanente carded a 43 and Colten Oakes a 44 for Sandwich (4-1, 2-0) at Edgebrook.
“As we head into the heart of the season, we will need to keep this momentum going if we want to perform well in our new conference,” Sandwich coach Mike Butler said. “I have no doubt we can compete for the conference title, it’s just a matter of keeping our focus and navigating the ups and downs as they come.”
Johnsburg 175, Marengo 181, Plano 233
Justin Bishop shot a 55 to pace the Reapers (0-4). Others competing for Plano were Adam Kee, Christopher Schweitzer, Braden Lee, Adrian Lazarit, Quentin Santoria, and James McTighe.
GIRLS GOLF
Yorkville 228, Earlville 264
Cassidy Madden shot a 55, Katie Calder a 56 and Peyton Levine a 58 to pace the Foxes’ dual win.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Somonauk d. Plano 25-12, 19-25, 25-22
Rita Lauro had nine kills and 12 assists, Alexa Sobieszczyk nine kills, Angela Smithey 20 digs, Ava Caldena 13 assists and Kalia Young three blocks for Plano.
GIRLS TENNIS
Plainfield 7, Yorkville 0
The Foxes dropped their first conference match of the season. Yorkville’s No. 4 doubles team of Jadian Pattermann and Natalia Maldonado lost in a tough match tiebreaker 6-4, 4-6, 10-8. The exhibition doubles team of Nola Tellone and Autumn Gustafson lost in a match tiebreaker 6-4, 6-8, 10-6.