DeKalb County treasurer announces 4th distribution of real estate taxes

DeKalb County Treasurer Becky Springer’s office made the fourth distribution of DeKalb County real estate taxes on Aug. 17.

Of the $249,544,686 to be collected, $145,817,856.28 has been collected and distributed to date. “This amount represents 58.43% of the taxes to be collected, which at this point in the year is a good collection rate. It is right on par with previous years,” Springer said in a news release.

Taxpayers are reminded that the second installment is due on or before Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Of the $145,817,856.28 that has been distributed, $16,202,625.60 has been allocated to DeKalb County and the DeKalb County Forest Preserve District, $6,048,956.56 to townships and township road and bridge districts, $3,595,024.64 to libraries, $10,455,613.55 to cities and villages, $3,838,750.51 has been sent to fire districts, $5,882,778.33 has gone to park districts, school districts have received $89,564,790.11, $9,133,133.23 has gone to community colleges, $946,031.55 to tax increment financing districts and $150,152.20 has been distributed to drainage districts.

For questions regarding a tax bill, call the DeKalb County Treasurer’s Helpline at 815-895-7337, or visit dekalbcounty.org. The DeKalb County Treasurer’s Office is now on Facebook offering reminders, tips and more. Visit the office at facebook.com/DeKalbCountyILTreasurer.