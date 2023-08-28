Touch-a-Truck coming to Yorkville Hometown Days

Kids will be able to check out police cars, fire trucks, farm equipment, buses and public works equipment at Touch-a-Truck at Yorkville Hometown Days.

Yorkville Congregational United Church of Christ is sponsoring the free event from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2.

Touch-a-Truck will be held in the Beecher Building parking lot on Game Farm Road in Yorkville.

Yorkville Hometown Days runs Thursday, Aug. 31 to Sunday, Sept. 3 and will feature live music, family-friendly events, an adult date night and much more.

There is no admission charge and everyone is welcome.