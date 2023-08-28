August 28, 2023
Shaw Local
Touch-a-Truck coming to Yorkville Hometown Days

By Shaw Local News Network

Crowd enter the fair grounds during Hometown Days at Beecher Park in Yorkville on Sunday, Sep. 4, 2022. (Steven Buyansky for Shaw Local/Steven Buyansky for Shaw Media)

Kids will be able to check out police cars, fire trucks, farm equipment, buses and public works equipment at Touch-a-Truck at Yorkville Hometown Days.

Yorkville Congregational United Church of Christ is sponsoring the free event from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2.

Touch-a-Truck will be held in the Beecher Building parking lot on Game Farm Road in Yorkville.

Yorkville Hometown Days runs Thursday, Aug. 31 to Sunday, Sept. 3 and will feature live music, family-friendly events, an adult date night and much more.

There is no admission charge and everyone is welcome.