Yorkville volleyball fourth at Oswego E./Metea Invite:Record Newspapers sports roundup for Saturday, August 26

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Yorkville
Yorkville took fourth place at the Metea Valley/Oswego East Tournament. The Foxes beat Glenbard East 25-13, 25-16, lost to St. Laurence 19-25, 28-26, 25-23 and lost to Lemont in the third-place match 25-17, 20-25, 25-21.
Clare Knoll, Courtney Clabough Joelle Pye-Blacknard were awarded with All tournament honors. Pye-Blacknard had 34 kills and 36 digs, Knoll 23 kills, 34 assists and 21 digs and Reichman 40 digs.
Plano
The Reapers took sixth out of eight teams at the Wilmington Invitational. Emily Santolin was selected for the all-tournament team.
Plano lost to Oak Forest 25-22, 25-15. Santolin and Alexa Sobieszczyk had seven kills, Rita Lauro nine assists and Angela Smithey 11 digs and Santolin seven digs. The Reapers lost to Wilmington 25-17, 25-13. April Salgado had four kills and Smithey five digs.
Plano beat Lisle 25-19, 25-16. Santolin had nine kills and Lauro 18 assists. Plano lost to Seneca 25-19, 25-20. Lauro had five kills, five blocks and nine assists, Smithey 10 digs.
GIRLS TENNIS
Wheaton Academy 4, Oswego 2
Benet 5, Oswego 1
Oswego’s Savannah Millard picked up two straight-set wins.
BOYS SOCCER
Sandwich
The Indians went 0-3 at the Serena Tournament with losses to Ottawa, Serena and Indian Creek. Ottawa beat Sandwich 9-0. Sandwich goalkeeper John Carlson had two saves. Sandwich then lost to Serena 8-0. Sandwich had five shots on goal. Four shots came from forward and junior, Kayden Page, and one from midfielder and junior, Gael Salgado. Carlson had 10 saves in goal.
Indian Creen beat Sandwich 5-3.
Page had five shots on goal, one assist, and two goals. Midfielder and junior, Alex White, earned a goal and made one shot on goal. Gael Salgado made one shot on goal.