Yorkville Public Library lists end of August programs

The Yorkville Public Library has announced the following upcoming programs.

Youth programs

Escape Room Adventure: An Escape Adventure will be available the month of August. Use the clues to unlock the boxes before the next group comes in; you only have 30 minutes. Contact the Youth Service Department for an appointment time at 630-553-4354 ext 108 or stop in.

3-D Printing (virtual): Leah English provides a step by step tutorial on how to use Tinkercad. Tinkercad is an easy to use 3D CAD design tool, where you can create an object that we can print on our 3D printer. Check out the library’s YouTube channel, follow the steps to create your own 3D printed piece. Prints cost $0.20 per gram. Submit creations to jweiss@yorkville.lib.il.us.

Drop In story time: Every Friday at 10:30 a.m. This story time is held in the children’s area of the library. A volunteer from The Friends of the Library is the special reader.

TAG--Teen Advisory Group: Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. Teens in grades 8-12 get together to share ideas about the teen area in the library and how to provide for Yorkville. They help create and plan programs. This group also has opportunities to earn volunteer hours. Great chance to meet new people and have some fun and laughs.

Adult programs

Adult English Language Learners Classes: Various dates and times. The Yorkville Library has started a conversation-based English Language Learners program for adults. Visit the Adult Services desk at the library to get more information on the program and register for a class.

Medicare 101: Monday, Aug. 28, 6 p.m. and Tuesday, Aug. 29, 9:30 a.m. If you are on Medicare, join us in this special seminar while Medicare expert Cindy Fields discusses the ins and outs of Medicare, helping seniors understand their coverage and the options they have.

Chair Yoga: Thursday, Aug. 31, 10:15 a.m. Join us for this fun class, held in the Michelle Pfister Meeting Room. Chair Yoga helps to reduce inflammation, lower blood pressure, improve balance and increase strength and flexibility. Chair yoga benefits adults of all ages and levels of yoga experience. Space is limited and registration is required.

Dungeons & Dragons Group: Thursday, Aug. 31, 4 p.m. Local gaming enthusiasts are coaching new gamers to create camaraderie and a sense of community through tabletop gaming. Meetings are Thursday evenings for ages 18+.

• The Yorkville Public Library is located at 902 Game Farm Road in Yorkville. Yorkville Public Library offers new regular operating hours. The library is open Monday – Thursday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Curbside service is available for those not wishing to enter the Library. For information, call the library at 630-553-4354, visit yorkville.lib.il.us