Wine Off the Fox will raise money for breast cancer awareness

Taste wine, listen to music and support a great cause on Sept. 1 and 2 at Wine Off the Fox being held at Venue 1012 located at 1012 Station Drive, Oswego. Unite with friends, family and your community to savor exceptional wines and champion breast cancer awareness.

Doors open at 5 p.m. on Sept. 1 and at 2 p.m. on Sept. 2.

Tickets are available online at venue1012.com/event/wine-off-the-fox-sept-1-and-2 through Aug. 31. Tickets will also be available at the door for $10 more.

A portion of each ticket sold supports Edward Foundation, Waterford Place and the American Cancer Society.

For more information, visit venue1012.com/event/wine-off-the-fox-sept-1-and-2.