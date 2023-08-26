Volunteers needed for Fox River cleanup event Sept. 16 in Oswego

The Conservation Foundation is hosting a cleanup event from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, in Oswego as part of “It’s Our Fox River Day.”

Cleanup areas in Oswego include Hudson Crossing Park/Veterans Serenity Park, Violet Patch Park and Boulder Point. Advance registration is required. Visit https://www.theconservationfoundation.org/event/2023-fox-river-day/ to register.

This is a family-friendly event. All ages and abilities are welcome. Volunteers under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Gloves, trash bags and grabbers will be provided.

“It’s Our Fox River Day” is an annual event occurring on the third Saturday in September that is coordinated by Friends of the Fox River. Individuals and groups organize events to celebrate, protect, and restore the health of the Fox River. In 2022, more than 2,000 volunteers came together to impact about 200 miles.

Email Cassie Hatzfeld at chatzfeld@theconservationfoundation.org with questions.

The event is in partnership with the Oswegoland Park District, Village of Oswego, Kendall County Outdoor Education Center, Yorkville Parks and Recreation, St. Charles River Corridor Foundation, St. Charles Park District and Yorkville Green Connect.