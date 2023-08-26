Plano library announces September programs

Plano Community Library has announced upcoming programs. The library is at 15 W. North St. in Plano. For information, call 630-552-2030 or visit planolibrary.info. To register for adult programs, call 630-552-2009; to register for youth programs, call 630-552-2025.

The library will be closed on Monday, Sept. 4, for the Labor Day holiday.

Friends of the Library Summer Book Sale: Friday, Aug. 18 – Saturday, Sept. 2. Stop by to stock up on books and movies sold at bargain prices. Beginning Aug. 28, all items will be sold for $4 per bag. There will be many free items available after the sale ends.

Adult programs

Crafts to Go-Hello Fall sign: Friday, Sept. 1. Free craft kits for high school students and adults. First come, first served, while supplies last.

New Life for Old Bags: Saturday, Sept. 9, 10:30 a.m. to noon, meeting room. Help turn plastic shopping bags into sleeping mats for individuals experiencing homelessness. For more information contact Ceil Carey at jackandceil@att.net or 708-846-1704. No registration required.

Bingocize: Mondays and Fridays, Sept. 11-Nov. 17, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., meeting room. Bingocize combines exercise and health information with the familiar game of bingo, which is a great, fun way to get adults 50+ moving and socializing. This free program is facilitated by Senior Services Associates of Yorkville. Contact Amy Cummings at 630-553-5777 for more information.

Home-school Families Meetup: Tuesdays, Sept. 12 and 26, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., meeting room. For parents who home-school. Children (all ages) and teens are welcome. No registration required. Meet other home-school families in a casual setting. There will be toys and games in the meeting room for children to enjoy. This is not a drop-off program; parents and kids stay together.

El Grupo de Danza Folkloterapiasábado: 16 de septiembre, 2:00 p.m. El grupo de danza Folkloterapia, que su misión es difundir y preservar las tradiciones mexicanas a través de la música y la danza, presentará una variedad de bailes con diferentes vestuarios apegados a lo más original de la tradición mexicana. Al igual presentará un mosaico de algunos bailes de los estados más representativos de México. Tendrá una demostración de hermosos rebozos artesanales uno de ellos lleva el nombre de Frida, en honor a la famosa pintora mexicana Frida Kahlo. No se requiere inscripción. Locación: Meeting Room.

Dance Group Folkloterapia: Saturday, Sept. 16, 2 p.m., meeting room. The dance group Folkloterapia, whose mission is to spread and preserve Mexican traditions through music and dance, will present a variety of dances with different traditional Mexican outfits. They will also present a mosaic of some dances from the most representative states of Mexico. There will be a demonstration of beautiful handmade shawls, one of which bears the name of Frida, in honor of the famous Mexican painter Frida Kahlo. No registration required.

Painting with Petite Palette-Strokes of Fall: Monday, Sept. 18, 6 to 8 p.m., meeting room. An artist from The Petite Palette will lead the class in creating an acrylic on canvas painting. Open to high school students and adults. The $15 fee for each class must be paid at the time of registration.

Card Making Class-Fall Birdhouse Flip Card: Tuesday, Sept. 19, 6:30 to 8 p.m., meeting room. Jennifer Boring will teach you how to make five handmade cards. All supplies provided, including envelopes. Open to adults, high school students and children 10 and older accompanied by an adult. The $5 fee for each class must be paid at the time of registration.

Book Club: Wednesday, Sept. 20, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Diana Hastings Board Room. This group reads a variety of genres. The title for September is “The Personal Librarian” by Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray. Books are available at the Checkout Desk. New members are welcome any time. No registration required.

Knit & Crochet Group: Thursdays, 10 a.m. to noon, via Zoom. This informal group works on their own projects, discusses types and colors of yarn and helps each other with new or tricky patterns. No registration required. The Zoom meeting link is available on the Programs page of the library’s website.

Knit & Crochet Group: Fridays, 4 to 6 p.m., in person, Diana Hastings Board Room. Led by talented crochet artist Karen Perez. Come knit and crochet with others, or come learn how to crochet. Limited supplies provided. Open to all ages. Children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult. No registration required.

Youth programs

Pizza and Pages (grades 3 to 5): Tuesday, Sept. 12 or Thursday, Sept. 14, 5 to 5:45 p.m. We’ll all read the same book before the meeting, talk about it and have some pizza. Registration required.

Messy Munchkins: Wednesday, Sept. 20, 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. or 6 to 6:45 p.m., meeting room. For children ages 0-6, with an adult. Come dressed for messy fun. Examples of activities include playing with shredded paper, hammering golf tees into pumpkins and creating messy art. This is a child-directed program. Enjoy as many of the activities your child would like, for as long as they’d like. Registration required.