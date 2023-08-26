Photo Gallery: 2023 Kendall County 4-H Fair

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 15 Noah Lohrey of Newark brings his animal to the ring during the 4-H poultry show. (photo provided by University of Illinois Extension Office)

Every summer, the 4-H program year culminates with 4-H shows at the Kendall County Fair. This year’s fair was held Aug. 3-6.

The 4-H animal shows and 4-H conference judging process provide youth with valuable experience and feedback to continue growing and discovering into the next year.

At the 2023 4-H fair, 4-H members shared project work in seven areas of study – animal science, career and leadership development, creative arts, environmental sciences, global civic engagement, healthy living and nutrition and STEM.