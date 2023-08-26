August 26, 2023
Photo Gallery: 2023 Kendall County 4-H Fair

By Shaw Local News Network
Abi Munar of Plano earned Champion Senior Showman with their goat at the Kendall County Fair.

Noah Lohrey of Newark brings his animal to the ring during the 4-H poultry show.

Every summer, the 4-H program year culminates with 4-H shows at the Kendall County Fair. This year’s fair was held Aug. 3-6.

The 4-H animal shows and 4-H conference judging process provide youth with valuable experience and feedback to continue growing and discovering into the next year.

At the 2023 4-H fair, 4-H members shared project work in seven areas of study – animal science, career and leadership development, creative arts, environmental sciences, global civic engagement, healthy living and nutrition and STEM.