The 39th annual ABATE Social Hour hosted by ABATE of South Dakota was Thursday, Aug. 10, at Whitewood City Park near Sturgis. Cliff and Linda Oleson, members from Open Roads ABATE of IL Inc., attended the event. The highlight was seeing Kirk “Hardtail” Willard, Motorcycle Riders Foundation president, speak along with meeting fellow ABATE and Motorcycle Riders Foundations members from other states.