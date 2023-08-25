Sandwich working on wastewater treatment plant improvements after receiving $13.9 million state loan

The city of Sandwich recently received a $13.9 million state loan that is being used for improvements to its wastewater treatment plant.

Sandwich recently began construction of upgrades to the plant which will improve its ability to remove nutrients, including phosphorus, and improve water quality in Harvey Creek and waters downstream. The project includes a phosphorus-removing chemical feed system, filters, new aerobic biosolids sludge digesters and rehabilitation of the existing digesters.

The city is facing a Illinois Environmental Protection Agency mandate to reduce phosphorous discharge from the plant into Harvey Creek to 1.0 milligrams per liter. It must comply with the mandated discharge levels by Dec. 1, 2024, which was extended last year by the IEPA from March, 2023.

Sandwich will be required to reduce phosphorous discharge levels to .5 milligrams per liter by 2030. The plant was built in 2000 and can treat up to 1.5 million gallons of wastewater per day.

The city received the low-interest loan through the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency’s public water supply loan program. The program is funded by both state and federal sources.

The 20-year loan has a 1.04% fixed interest rate. The project qualified for an environmental discount to its interest rate for providing nutrient removal.

“The Illinois EPA’s robust state revolving fund allows us to provide communities with the essential funding needed to upgrade, repair, or replace aging water infrastructure,” Illinois EPA Director John Kim said in a statement. “This funding represents clean drinking water for Illinois residents, technology to reduce environmental impacts from stormwater and wastewater and the creation of good paying local jobs.”

Shaw Media reporter David Petesch contributed to this report.