Beats and Eats summer concert series concludes Saturday in Oswego

Come out Main Street in Oswego from 5 to 11 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26, for the final Beats and Eats event this summer.

The evening kicks off with Chicago musicians Marlon and the Shakes and ends with the big sounds of Big Lagniappe.

Food vendors include Oswego Legion, Bayou Chill, Freddie’s Off The Chain, Mars Italian Ice, Hell’s BBQ and Wurst Kitchen.

Admission is free. Attendees are encouraged to bring camping chairs for seating. No outside food or drink is permitted. Local, craft and domestic beer, plus a signature cocktail will be available for purchase. Wristbands are available for $3 for those 21 and older wishing to purchase and consume alcohol.

For information, visit oswegobeatsandeats.com.

Proceeds benefit the Oswegoland Senior and Community Center.