Kiara Wesseh’s 13 kills lead Newark past Marquette: Record Newspapers sports roundup for Wednesday, August 23

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Newark d. Ottawa Marquette 25-8, 25-19
Kiara Wesseh had 13 kills and five digs, Lauren Ulrich 16 assists and four kills, Kodi Rizzo four kills and Adi Ness four kills for Newark (2-0). Elle Norquist added 13 digs.
Johnsburg d. Sandwich 25-11, 25-20
Jordan Bauer had five kills, three blocks and two aces, Jessica Ramey six assists, two kills and five digs, Brooklyn Marks eight digs and Grace Nelson two kills for Sandwich.
Woodstock North d. Plano 25-19, 25-8
Emily Santolin had three kills, Angela Smithey three digs and Rita Laura three assists for Plano.