Kendall County youth showcase STEM and art projects during August 4-H shows

Editor’s Note: This is part 2 of the 4-H results from the 2023 Kendall County 4-H Shows. Part 1 featured the animal show results.

Local youth shared talents, skills and knowledge through 4-H projects at the Kendall County 4-H Shows earlier this month at the Kendall County Fairgrounds. 4-H members presented a wide variety of projects, including animal science, career and leadership development, creative arts, environmental sciences, global civic engagement, healthy living and nutrition and STEM.

“4-H show season is an important – and fun – part of every summer for our members,” 4-H Youth Development Program coordinator Kim Eisnaugle said in a news release. “They get to demonstrate what they’ve learned and accomplished throughout the whole year and make memories with their friends and families.”

Through their 4-H projects, members try new things, build knowledge, and develop life skills to help them now and in the future. The 4-H conference judging process provides youth with valuable presentation experience and feedback to continue growing and discovering into the next year, the release stated.

“Judges point out strengths and offer advice on what you can improve on for each specific project,” 4-H teen Michaela Persico of Rockin’ KCs 4-H Club said. “It can even relate to future 4-H projects, school projects, jobs, and other extracurricular activities. I have learned a lot of important skills from 4-H and have explored my interests. Even as a senior, I am still learning new skills and doing new projects.”

The 2023 Kendall County Fair 4-H general project show results are listed by project area, 4-H member name and 4-H club. Part 1 of the results, featuring animal shows, appeared last week.

4-H graduate Ania Nelson of Yorkville carefully dresses a mannequin form to showcase her final 4-H sewing project, a period-piece that took her about 300 hours to complete. (photo provided by University of Illinois Extension Office)

Awards of Excellence

Animal Sciences: Michaela Persico, Rockin’ KCs 4-H Club; Annelise Veeder, Barn and Beyond 4-H Club

Civic Engagement: Michaela Persico, Rockin’ KCs 4-H Club

Creative Arts | Clothing & Sewing: Ania Nelson, Stagecoach Trailblazers 4-H Club; Sadie Grace Nelson, Stagecoach Trailblazers 4-H Club; Jenna Green, Renegades, Rebels and Rogues 4-H Club; Adelle Vickery, Stagecoach Trailblazers 4-H Club; Michael Fitzgerald, Barn and Beyond 4-H Club

Creative Arts | Photography: Caitlin Caccitolo, Renegades, Rebels and Rogues 4-H Club; Adelynn Landers, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club; Sofie Heidrich, Barn and Beyond 4-H Club

Creative Arts (includes Creative Writing, Communications, Interior Design): Jenna Green, Renegades, Rebels and Rogues 4-H Club; Elizabeth Vickery, Stagecoach Trailblazers 4-H Club

Environment (includes Natural Resources, Outdoor Adventures, Wildlife, Entomology, Geology): Annelise Veeder, Barn and Beyond 4-H Club; Hannah Severson, Boots, Blue Jeans, and Bows 4-H Club; Anna Green, Renegades, Rebels and Rogues 4-H Club

Food Systems (includes Crops, Floriculture, Horticulture, and Plant and Soil Sciences): Faustina Krysciak, Millbrook Mighty Ones 4-H Club; Liam Hageman, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club; Max Homerding, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club; Anna Green, Renegades, Rebels and Rogues 4-H Club; Therese Krysciak, Millbrook Mighty Ones 4-H Club

Healthy Living (Foods, Cooking, Sports Nutrition, Child Development, and Health): Adelle Vickery, Stagecoach Trailblazers 4-H Club; Adelynn Landers, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club; Liam Hageman, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club; Sofie Heidrich, Barn and Beyond 4-H Club; Anna Green, Renegades, Rebels and Rogues 4-H Club; Michael Fitzgerald, Barn and Beyond 4-H Club

STEM (includes computer science, aerospace, woodworking, welding, and more): Nathan Kwiatkowski, Barn and Beyond 4-H Club; Nathanael Vickery, Stagecoach Trailblazers 4-H Club; Finn Casbarian, Spanglish 4-H Club; Michael Fitzgerald, Barn and Beyond 4-H Club; Madisyn Glenn, Stagecoach Trailblazers 4-H Club; Jenna Green, Renegades, Rebels, and Rogues 4-H Club; Jack Homerding, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club; Travis Kellogg, Boots Blue Jeans and Bows 4-H Club

Visual Arts: Jenna Green, Renegades, Rebels, and Rogues 4-H Club; Marilyn Morel, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club; Michaela Persico, Rockin’ KCs 4-H Club; Emma Auten, Barn and Beyond 4-H Club; Elizabeth Vickery, Stagecoach Trailblazers 4-H Club; Michaela Persico, Rockin’ KC’s 4-H Club; Nathanael Vickery, Stagecoach Trailblazers 4-H Club; Angeleah Wyncoop, Spanglish 4-H Club; Leah Thanepohn, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club; Michaela Persico, Rockin’ KCs 4-H Club

State Fair delegates and alternates

Many Kendall County 4-H youth had the opportunity to represent our communities at the Illinois 4-H state show on Friday, Aug. 11 in Springfield.

Delegates: Clair Anderson, Lisbon Town and Country 4-H Club; Adelyn Behan, Spanglish 4-H Club; Vivian Brandt, Barn and Beyond 4-H Club; Zoey Burscheid, Little Rockets 4-H Club; Caitlin Caccitolo, Renegades, Rebels and Rogues 4-H Club; Finn Casbarian, Spanglish 4-H Club; Michael Fitzgerald, Barn and Beyond 4-H Club; Madisyn Glenn, Stagecoach Trailblazers 4-H Club; Anna Green, Renegades, Rebels and Rogues 4-H Club; Jenna Green, Renegades, Rebels and Rogues 4-H Club; Sofie Heidrich, Barn and Beyond 4-H Club; Camryn Henders, Barn and Beyond 4-H Club; Jack Homerding, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club; Max Homerding, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club; John Kellogg, Barn and Beyond 4-H Club; Tawney Kellogg, Barn and Beyond 4-H Club; Travis Kellogg, Boots, Blue Jeans, and Bows 4-H Club; Faustina Krysciak, Millbrook Mighty Ones 4-H Club; Therese Krysciak, Millbrook Mighty Ones 4-H Club; Nathan Kwiatkowski, Barn and Beyond 4-H Club; Lucas Kwiatkowski, Barn and Beyond 4-H Club; Adelynn Landers, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club; Marilyn Morel, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club; Ania Nelson, Stagecoach Trailblazers 4-H Club; Sadie Grace Nelson, Stagecoach Trailblazers 4-H Club; Michaela Persico, Rockin’ KCs 4-H Club; Jay Ramirez, La Menu Modelle 4-H Club; Annabelle Reeder, Spanglish 4-H Club; Hannah Severson, Boots, Blue Jeans, and Bows 4-H Club; Sam Sleezer, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club; Alexis Steininger, Millbrook Mighty Ones 4-H Club; Leah Thanepohn, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club; Annelise Veeder, Barn and Beyond 4-H Club; Adelle Vickery, Stagecoach Trailblazers 4-H Club; Elizabeth Vickery, Stagecoach Trailblazers 4-H Club; Nathanael Vickery, Stagecoach Trailblazers 4-H Club; Lily Westphal, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club; Angeleah Wyncoop, Spanglish 4-H Club; Serafina Wyncoop, Spanglish 4-H Club; Boots, Blue Jeans, and Bows 4-H Club (for intercultural group project): Tim Blanchard, Zeke Blanchard, Alivia Kellogg, Natalie Nelson, Adrianna Rodriguez, Sophia Rodriguez, Hannah Severson, and Jacob Severson

Alternates: Emma Auten, Barn and Beyond 4-H Club; Elin Brummel, The Dream Catchers 4-H Club; Lillianna Casbarian, Spanglish 4-H Club; Michael Fitzgerald, Barn and Beyond 4-H Club; Madisyn Glenn, Stagecoach Trailblazers 4-H Club; Anna Green, Renegades, Rebels and Rogues 4-H Club; Jenna Green, Renegades, Rebels and Rogues 4-H Club; Liam Hageman, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club; Sofie Heidrich, Barn and Beyond 4-H Club; Camryn Henders, Barn and Beyond 4-H Club; Jack Homerding, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club; Tawney Kellogg, Barn and Beyond 4-H Club; Faustina Krysciak, Millbrook Mighty Ones 4-H Club; Therese Krysciak, Millbrook Mighty Ones 4-H Club; Thomas Kwiatkowski, Barn and Beyond 4-H Club; Adelynn Landers, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club; Abi Munar, Millbrook Mighty Ones 4-H Club; Michaela Persico, Rockin’ KCs 4-H Club; Annemarie Ralston, Denim and Dust 4-H Club; Annabelle Reeder, Spanglish 4-H Club; Sam Sleezer, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club; Kassandra Speerly, Independent 4-H Member; Nathanael Vickery, Stagecoach Trailblazers 4-H Club; Allison Wallin, The Dream Catchers 4-H Club; Lily Westphal, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club; Angeleah Wyncoop, Spanglish 4-H Club

“4-H programs and experiences strive to help youth gain a sense of belonging, develop independence, give back to their communities, and master skills,” Eisnaugle said. “The annual 4-H shows at the fair bring it all together as we celebrate the completion of this 4-H year and look ahead to a new 4-H year in the fall.”

This fall, the annual 4-H Kick Off event will be held Oct. 4 at 6 p.m. at the Kendall County Fairgrounds. For more information about 4-H in Kendall County, visit go.illinois.edu/info4Hdkk.