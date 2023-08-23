Shyell Lowe leads Oswego Co-op golf to second SPC win: Record Newspapers sports roundup for Tuesday, August 22

GIRLS GOLF
Oswego Co-Op 167, Plainfield North 181
Shyell Lowe shot a 39 to earn medalist honors as Oswego Co-Op improved to 2-0 in Southwest Prairie Conference matches. Katelin Hong carded a 40, Kendall Grant a 41 and Abby Mundsinger a 47.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Coal City d. Plano 25-12, 27-25
Aleksa Martinez had six kills and two aces, Alexa Sobieszczyk eight digs and Rita Lauro three blocks and six assists for the Reapers (1-1).
Parkview Christian d. Somonauk 25-23, 25-22
Gracie Lambes had five service points and 11 digs, Kate Hansen eight points and eight assists, Riley Dyon five points, Tova Davis four kills and Hannah Gash three kills for Parkview Christian.
BOYS SOCCER
Oswego East 1, Hinsdale Central 1