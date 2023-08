The Open Roads ABATE of IL Inc. Chapter and picnic meeting is set for 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26. The event will be at Patti and Kevin Smith’s home. Members are asked to call 815-545-6114 for directions.

Agenda items include legislature updates, Summer Book update, group rides, car shows, nominations for 2024 officers and new events.

For information, visit the Open Roads ABATE Facebook page or call Cliff at 630-552-3828.