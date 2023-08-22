Wine Off the Fox mixes wine and live music Sept. 1- 2

The village of Oswego’s Wine Off the Fox returns Sept. 1 and 2 at Venue 1012 in Oswego. This is the second year for the event, which features wine tasting, performances by three female bands and testimonials from breast cancer survivors.

Wine Off the Fox takes place from 5 to 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 1, and from 2 to 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 2, at Venue 1012 located at 1012 Station Drive, Oswego.

More than 20 wine varieties from local, regional and international wineries, as well as craft beer, will be available. Wine selections include August Hill Winery’s sweet crisp Caramel Apple, Village Vintner’s juicy Blood Orange Sangria, Miradouro da Vinha Rosé from Portugal and France’s Soir de Paris Blanc de Blancs.

A portion of each ticket sold will support local and national breast cancer organizations, including Rush Copley/Waterford Place Cancer Resource Center, Edward Foundation Breast Program Fund and the American Cancer Society. A silent auction will help raise additional funds for the organizations.

“Not only does Wine Off the Fox bring our community together to enjoy wine tasting and live music, it helps raise awareness and funds for breast cancer,” Village President Ryan Kauffman said in a news release. “We’ve added a second day since last year’s event was so popular.”

TR Miller Plumbing, Cooling and Heating serves as the event’s presenting sponsor.

A variety of local food trucks will be onsite. Attendees are also welcome to bring their own picnic, though no outside beverages are permitted.

The entertainment lineup features The PriSSillas on Sept. 1, along with Serendipity and headliner The Jersey Girls on Sept. 2.

A variety of advance ticket options, most of which include beer and wine, are available for Wine Off the Fox: “For the Fight” package, $43, includes general admission ticket for both days, commemorative wine glass and 14 tasting tickets; “All for Pink” package, $36, includes general admission ticket for both days, commemorative wine glass and seven tasting tickets; General admission on Friday and Saturday, $25, wine glass and tasting tickets are not included; “Friday Only” ticket package, $15, includes general admission ticket for Friday, commemorative wine glass and five tasting tickets.

Wine Off the Fox tickets are on sale now at venue1012.com. Tickets will also be available at the door for an additional $10 per package. Plenty of free parking is available onsite. Cash and credit cards will be accepted onsite.

To volunteer at Wine Off the Fox, sign up at bit.ly/VolunteerWineOFF23.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit venue1012.com.