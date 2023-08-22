Oswego police begin Labor Day safety campaign to encourage safe and sober driving

The Oswego Police Department announced plans for stepped-up Labor Day traffic enforcement with a focus on impaired drivers. The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” enforcement campaign runs now through the early hours of Sept. 5.

Oswego Police Department will join the Illinois State Police and local law enforcement across the state to step up efforts to stop impaired driving and help save lives as we near the end of summer and the busy Labor Day weekend.

During this period, motorists can expect to see roadside safety checks, more officers on the road and increased messaging about the dangers of impaired driving. In addition to looking for drunk drivers, Oswego Police will be stepping up seat belt enforcement, particularly at night when seat belt usage rates are at their lowest. Speeders and distracted drivers should also be aware.

Oswego Police are asking everyone to plan ahead for a sober ride home if they’ll be drinking or using another impairing substance.

“Let’s make this a partnership between law enforcement and motorists. Help us protect the community and put an end to the dangers of impaired driving,” Traffic Unit Sergeant Brian Nehring said in a news release.

The Labor Day “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Drive High. Get a DUI” enforcement efforts are made possible by federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.