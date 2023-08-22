Oswego East HS grad awarded STAR Scholarship

Sydney Williams, a 2023 graduate of Oswego East High School, was selected to receive a $2,500 STAR Scholarship from the P.E.O. Sisterhood. She was recommended by P.E.O. Chapter NY of Oswego, Illinois, which has been part of the community since it was organized in 2002.

Williams has demonstrated excellence in leadership, extracurricular activities, community service, academics and potential for success, according to a news release.

She will be attending the University of Illinois, pursuing a political science degree through the James Honors program.

The P.E.O. Sisterhood is an international philanthropic educational organization that monetarily assists women with their chosen educational endeavors. Nearly $200 million in educational assistance grants, scholarships and loans have been awarded to some 83,000 women pursuing post-secondary educational studies in the past century.