Newark volleyball beats Moline in season opener: Record Newspapers sports roundup for Monday, August 21

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Newark d. Moline 17-25, 25-20, 25-16
Kiara Wesseh had six kills and five digs, Lauren Ulrich 10 assists and four kills and Elle Norquist 10 digs as Newark won its season opener with Class 4A Moline.
Glenbard West d. Yorkville 25-10, 25-19
Joelle Pye-Blacknard had seven kills and seven digs and Clare Knoll seven assists, one kill and two digs for the Foxes in their season opener.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Yorkville’s Kailey Fox Invitational
Yorkville, with 35 points, beat out Minooka (54) and Oswego East (71) for the title at the Kailey Fox Invitational. Oswego East’s Morgan Dick won the race in 18:00, with Yorkville’s Sophia Keeler third in 18:06 and Allegra Triner fourth in 18:17.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Yorkville’s Kailey Fox Invitational
Yorkville, with a team score of 35, beat out Minooka (46) and Oswego East (70) at the Kailey Fox Invitational. Yorkville’s Owen Horeni won the race in 15:20. Dhairya Trivedi of Oswego was second in 15:27.
BOYS GOLF
Sandwich 167, Woodstock Co-op 170, Plano 237
Kai Kern shot a 41 and Kadin Kern, Chance Lange and Colten Oakes each shot a 42 to lead the Indians (2-1, 2-0) to the dual meet win at Edgebrook Golf Course. Camden Winkler shot Plano’s low score of 46, followed by Braden Lee’s 58, Adam Kee’s 65 and Chris Schweitzer’s 68.
“Tonight was the kind of night I have been waiting for all season,” Sandwich coach Mike Butler said. “All of the boys played very well and our scores show just how good we can be when everyone is on their game. The Indians came out swinging in their first conference matches of the season, scoring two big victories. This was one of the best team victories that we have had in several seasons. All seven boys played well and we ended the night with a logjam at the top of our leaderboard. You are going to win a lot of matches with scores like we saw tonight.”
Oswego East 161, Plainfield South 181
Oswego East’s Connor Banks, Zach Johnson and Logan Hong were co-medalists with scores of 40. Andy Lewis and Drew Kegg each shot 41.
BOYS SOCCER
Mendota 9, Sandwich 0
Sandwich goalkeeper John Carlson kept the team’s composure with his 16 strong saves and countless grabs. Kayden Page had two shots on goal and multiple fast breaks that put the Trojans on edge.