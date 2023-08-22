Neighbors concerned about noise, traffic coming from proposed outdoor cricket stadium in Oswego

Oswego resident Lorie Witzel is concerned about the noise and traffic a proposed 24,000 seat outdoor cricket stadium would bring into her neighborhood.

Chakra360 LLC has proposed the 211,000-square-foot stadium – which would have a maximum capacity of 24,000 people – on 34 acres of land it owns at the northwest corner of Orchard Road and Tuscany Trail in Oswego.

She lives on the west side of Orchard Road in a townhouse in the Blackberry Knolls subdivision. The stadium would be in her backyard.

“My property line directly connects to the proposed property,” Witzel said. “This venue will be right behind me.”

The project also includes a 14,000-square-foot clubhouse with a restaurant and a 120-room hotel and restaurant. Chakra360 LLC has invited Witzel and her neighbors to an informational meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 24 at the Oswego campus of the Oswego Public Library, 32 W. Jefferson St. in downtown Oswego.

“As a resident and stakeholder in the area, we are interested in your feedback, thoughts and concerns as we continue to develop and refine our proposed project,” according to the Aug. 11 notice about the meeting.

Witzel believes the project would be better suited elsewhere.

“Whether this community wants this or not, this is not the right piece of property for it,” she said. “It’s just too much. I just don’t think a residential area is appropriate. There’s plenty of other places if the community wanted it.”