Yorkville Public Library lists upcoming youth programs

The Yorkville Public Library has announced the following upcoming youth programs.

Escape Room Adventure: An Escape Adventure will be available the month of August. Use the clues to unlock the boxes before the next group comes in; you only have 30 minutes. Contact the Youth Service Department for an appointment time at 630-553-4354 ext 108 or stop in.

3-D Printing (virtual): Leah English provides a step by step tutorial on how to use Tinkercad. Tinkercad is an easy to use 3D CAD design tool, where you can create an object that we can print on our 3D printer. Check out the library’s YouTube channel, follow the steps to create your own 3D printed piece. Prints cost $0.20 per gram. Submit creations to jweiss@yorkville.lib.il.us.

Drop In story time: Every Friday at 10:30 a.m. This story time is held in the children’s area of the library. A volunteer from The Friends of the Library is the special reader.

Creek STOMP (Hoover Forest Preserve): Wednesday, Aug. 23, 10:30 a.m. Come for Story Time at Hoover Forest Preserve, then Ms. Kimberly will lead us on a guided hike to a popular creek. We will have the chance to examine the creatures that live in the creek. Creek nets and buckets will be provided. Dress accordingly, water shoes are highly recommended. Register on the YPL website.

TAG--Teen Advisory Group: Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. Teens in grades 8-12 get together to share ideas about the teen area in the library and how to provide for Yorkville. They help create and plan programs. This group also has opportunities to earn volunteer hours. Great chance to meet new people and have some fun and laughs.

• The Yorkville Public Library is located at 902 Game Farm Road in Yorkville. The library now offers online registration at yorkville.lib.il.us/. Use the online registration to register your child for programs. The library is open Monday – Thursday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Curbside service is available for those not wishing to enter the Library. For information, call the library at 630-553-4354 or visit yorkville.lib.il.us.