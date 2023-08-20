Oswego Co-Op girls golf shoots program-record score: Record Newspapers sports roundup for Saturday, August 19

GIRLS GOLF

Oswego Co-Op

Oswego shot the best 18-hole score in program history of 323 to take third place in a sixth score tiebreaker at the JT Invite at Wedgewood Golf Club. Oswego’s Katelin Hong shot a 74 to tie for third, Shyell Lowe a 75 to place fifth and Kendall Grant an 80 to tie for ninth.

Yorkville

The Foxes shot a 399 at the Joliet Invite, a 51-stroke improvement from the last 18-hole invite. Katie Calder shot a 99, Abigail Plank a 100, Destiny Barton a 101 and Peyton Levine a 102.

BOYS GOLF

Sandwich

Sandwich shot a 250 to tie for third place at the Roger Keller Classic at Edgebrook Golf Course. Athletes competed as twosomes in this event and played their rounds using a variety of formats:

Sandwich’s Noah Campbell and Taylor Adams shot an 85, Chance Lange and Dino Barbanente an 83 and Colten Oakes and Kyle Michels an 82.

Placed placed 10th with a 313. Plano’s Camden Winkler and Quinton Santoria shot a 99, Braden Lee and Christopher Schweitzer shot a 104 and James McTighe and Adam Kee shot a 110.

Friday’s result

Serena 167, Earlville 171

Serena defeated Earlville on Friday at Earlville Country Club. Carson Baker was medalist with 38. Hunter Staton shot a 40, Payton Twait 44 and Beau Raikes 45.