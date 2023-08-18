Yorkville tennis wins season opener: Record Newspapers sports roundup for Thursday, Aug. 17

GIRLS TENNIS

Yorkville 6, Kaneland 1

The Foxes won their season opener. Andra Graver at No. 2 singles won 6-4, 6-4, while Kat Koppin at the No. 3 singles position won 6-3, 6-0. All four doubles duos took wins for the Foxes with several tiebreakers in the match. At No. 1 doubles, Alexis Fedanzo-Dudley and Paige Phillips won 6-4, 6-4. With their lead, the rest of the doubles followed. The No. 2 team of Aliesha Peterson and Emily Rench won 6-4, 6-1. The No. 3 team of Trinity Stewart and Olivia Hernandez won 7-6, 4-6, match tiebreaker 10-8. To close out for the night the No. 4 team of Natalia Maldonado and Jadien Pattermann won 7-6, 6-1. The Foxes will play on Saturday at the Oswego East Quad.

BOYS GOLF

Sandwich

The Indians shot a team score of 355 to place fifth at the LaSalle-Peru Invite at Senica’s Oak Ridge Golf Course. Kai Kern shot Sandwich’s low score of 86, followed by Colten Oakes (88), Dino Barbanente (89) and Noah Campbell (93).

GIRLS GOLF

Oswego Co-Op

Oswego Co-Op shot a 167 versus Romeoville at Prairie Bluff to start the conference season. Shyell Lowe carded a 36 to earn medalist honors. Katelin Hong carded a 39, Kendall Grant a 43 and Tristin Hyland a 49.