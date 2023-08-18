Oswego police reports/Aug. 4-12, 2023

Information in the Aug. 4 to 12, 2023, Police Reports is obtained from the Oswego Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Child endangerment

Aneesha R. Harris, 24, of the 700 block of Oxbow Avenue, Oswego, was charged Aug. 12 with two counts of child endangerment and driving on a suspended license.

Criminal damage to property

• Oswego police are investigating a report of criminal damage to a vehicle at Douglas Road/Route 34, where an unidentified offender left the scene. Police took a report Aug. 7.

• Oswego police are investigating a report of criminal damage to a vehicle in the 700 Block of Oxbow Avenue. Police took a report Aug. 7.

• A caller called police to report that an unknown subject slashed two of their vehicle’s tires while it was parked in the Walmart parking lot at 2300 Route 34, Oswego. A report was taken Aug. 9 and the case is open pending further investigation.

Battery

Carly C. Carrigan, 40, of the 300 block of Amir Circle, Matthews, North Carolina, was charged Aug. 10 with domestic battery and threatening a public official.

Unlawful possession of alcohol by a minor

Nikayla S. Brooks, 19, of the 2000 block of Kevin Drive, Montgomery, was charged Aug. 4 for unlawful possession of alcohol by a minor.

Retail theft

Ignacio Ramon-Hidalgo, 23, of the 3700 block of Richmond Street, Lansing, Michigan, and Edisbel Reina-Guerra, 22, of the 3700 block of Calvin Drive, Lansing, Michigan, were charged with felony retail theft Aug. 5. They are accused of stealing more than $300 worth of merchandise from Kohls, 2500 Route 34.

DUI

Daniel B. Sparks, 52, of the 200 block of Springbrook Trail South, Oswego, was charged Aug. 5 with driving under the influence.

Osbaldo A. Moreno-Izeta, 32, of the 600 block of W. Galena Boulevard, Aurora, was charged Aug. 12 with driving under the influence.