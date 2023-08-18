Girls volleyball: Record Newspapers team-by-team preview capsules for the 2023 season

The 2023 girls volleyball season starts this week. Here are previews of teams from around the Record Newspapers coverage area.
Newark
Coach: PJ McKinney (second season)
Last season’s record: 32-6 overall, 9-1 Little Ten
Top returning players: Lauren Ulrich, sr., S.; Kodi Rizzo, sr., MH; Kiara Wesseh, sr., OH; Danica Peshia, sr., DS; Alyssa Shriber, sr., DS; Addison Ness, jr., RS; Madison Sittler, sr., MH; Julia DiClementi, sr., DS; Molly Chapman, sr., OH; Stephanie Snyder, sr., DS.
Top new players: Addison Long, jr., OH; Taylor Jeffers, fr., S.; Adrianna Larson, jr., OH; Elle Norquist, jr., DS; Olivia Smith, jr., RS; Hannah Shields, jr., DS; Heather Buhle, so., OH.
Worth noting: The powerhouse Norsemen haven’t had a losing season this millennium, and there’s no reason to expect that will change in 2023. All-staters Ulrich, who racked up 399 assists, 194 kills, 209 digs and 59 aces last season, and Wesseh, who had 256 kills and 298 digs, will lead the way on a well-rounded offense backed by typically good Newark defense.
“Lauren and Kiara have the most varsity experience and have played in big matches, but all of our seniors will be relied upon to be leaders,” McKinney said. “This is an outstanding group of girls who love to play for each other.” Another Little Ten Conference championship and more postseason success are, as always, the goal in Norsemen Country.
Oswego
Coach: Gary Mosley (first season)
Last season’s record: 18-18
Top returning players: Sydney Hamaker, jr., OH/MH; Riley Borrowman, sr., MH/RS; Mia Jurkovic, jr., OH.
Worth noting: Mosley, who has assisted in the program for eight years, takes over an Oswego varsity team that returns four starters. Hamaker, a 6-foot-2 Long Beach State commit, smashed 324 kills in her second varsity season and also had 37 blocks, 45 digs and 57 aces. Jurkovic also started as a sophomore, as did Borrowman as a junior.
“Last year the team was very young and did a great job finishing the season with a .500 record with a rigorous schedule,” Mosley said. “With four returning starters and several great additions to the roster, we are looking to take another step forward in building the program. We have some holes to fill and I am excited about the potential candidates to fill those.”
Oswego East
Coach: Dina Beamon (third season)
Last season’s record: 27-7, 10-1 Southwest Prairie Conference (first place).
Top returning players: Ava Stiller, jr., MB; Grace Milas, sr., L.
Top new players: Laila Mossey , so., DS; Riley Trefny, so., S; Ali Coy, so., RS/OH; Malia Takiguchi, sr., DS/L; Alex Peterson, jr., DS/L; Mia Stanley, so., OH.
Worth noting: The Wolves are coming off a historic season, as they set a program win record for the second consecutive year and captured the program’s first conference and regional championships. Eight seniors graduated off of that team, so this will be a rebuilding year. Stiller played in all 34 matches last year, recording 35 kills, 17 blocks and four aces.
“This is a young team, however I’m very excited about this young scrappy and energetic group. Lots of talent this year!” Beamon said. “They are eager to prove themselves and I am excited to watch them grow. Defensively we are very solid!”
Parkview Christian
Coach: Kristen Mathre
Last season’s record: 33-10
Top returning players: Gracie Lambes, sr., L; Tova Davis, sr., S/RS; Kate Hansen, sr., S/RS; Sofia Rappette, sr., MH; Riley Dyon, sr., OH; Savannah Steinhoff, sr., MH; Hannah Gash, sr., RS; Jocelyn Aitkenhead, jr., OH; Ruth Oudyn, so., S; Caitlin Zenofio, so., MH; Ella Hansen, so., MH.
Top new players: Abby Carlyle, fr., OH; Tehya Knapp, fr., RS; Emma Hansen, fr., L/RS; Kendra Mersman, fr., OH.
Worth noting: Four starters return from a 33-win team, so good things appear to be in store at Parkview. Lambes was named to the NCSAA All-Tournament Team, Illinois Christian Conference All-Conference Team and PCA Invitational All-Tournament team last year. Davis, also NCSAA All-Tournament, got injured last year and was out most of the season, but is healthy this year and big things are expected out of her. Hansen was Parkview’s main setter last season due to injuries and will also hit this season. Hansen and Davis will both set and possibly hit. Mathre noted that Rappette has progressed both in her skills and confidence and will be one of Parkview’s lead attackers.
“These girls are getting the opportunity to step up and fill the shoes of our power hitters that we graduated,” Mathre said. “We have a very athletic and talented group of freshman which will help us too.”
Plano
Coach: Brittany Hill (second season)
Last season’s record: 7-28, 1-13 Interstate 8 Conference.
Top returning players: Emily Santolin, sr., OH; Angela Smithey, sr., L; Alexa Sobieszczyk, sr., OH; Rita Lauro, jr., S; Kalia Young, jr., MH.
Top new players: Ava Cadena, fr., S; Lamiya House, so., MH.
Worth noting: The Reapers return eight starters as they begin play this season in a new conference, the Kishwaukee River. Santolin, who had 236 digs, 22 assists and 21 aces last season with a school record 23 digs in a set as an honorable mention all-conference libero, returns as an outside hitter. Smithey had 85 digs last season as a back row sub, Sobieszczyk 75 kills and 31 aces and Young 44 blocks and 37 kills. Lauro had 33 assists and 17 kills playing opposite hitter and Plano’s second setter and will be a six-rotation setter this season.
“We had the highest turnout of club players in the last few years and the teams are looking very competitive, especially at the JV and varsity levels,” Hill said. “Our varsity program has a lot of returning seniors; we’re hoping the experience allows the kids to stay calm and collected under pressure this year. Although we aren’t certain what all the KRC teams will bring to the table, the girls are excited to compete against fresh faces. I’m definitely looking to some our returners to break school records this year and stay hungry until we reach the postseason.”
Sandwich
Coach: Amy Rogowski (first season)
Last season’s record: 11-22 overall, 2-12 Interstate 8
Top returning players: Londyn Scott, jr., MB.; Brooklyn Marks, jr., L.
Top new players: Lexie Randa, sr., OH.; Jordan Bauer, jr., MB; Jessica Ramey, fr., S.
Worth noting: The Indians leave the I-8 for a new conference, the Kishwaukee River, and will have a new-look team with just one returning starter (Scott) as well as a new varsity head coach (Rogowski) who was previously Sandwich’s freshman coach.
“I’m excited to see new girls be able to step up this year,” Rogowski said. “I’m expecting to see any girl on any given night be a leader for us. We are only returning one starter from last season, so every position is up for grabs. Entering a new conference will bring new competition, so we’re excited for that change. In order to reach our goals we need to increase our communication, stay focused, really work hard on serve-receive and improve our defense.”
Scott (28 kills, 14 blocks) and Marks (59 digs in an injury-shortened season) will be looked upon to lead, as will Miya Klossing. Sandwich should be strong in the middle.
Yorkville
Coach: Ryan Donato (first season)
Last season’s record: 18-17, 4-8 Southwest Prairie Conference.
Top returning players: Charlee Young, jr., OH; Clare Knoll, sr., S/RS; Kayla Dudek, sr., S; Marie Reichman, sr., DS; Priscilla Hill, sr., DS.
Top new players: Joelle Pye-Blacknard, fr., OH/RS; Joey Wolgast, sr., MH.
Worth noting: Donato, the JV coach for four seasons with 10 years of club coaching experience and four years as boys varsity assistant at Romeoville who will also serve as the freshman coach for Yorkville’s first-year boys volleyball program, takes over as girls head coach. The Foxes return four starters and one role player. Young had 161 kills and 150 digs as a sophomore and was named to the Peg Bryant Memorial Tournament All-Tournament team. Knoll had 166 assists and 106 kills.
“The Foxes will be led by varsity returners in almost every position, with some newcomers looking to vie for spots in the middle and on the outside,” Donato said. “The Foxes are aiming for a top five position in the SPC conference.”
Yorkville Christian
Coach: Alyssa Ferchen (first season).
Last season’s record: 25-10.
Returning starters: Mikayla Highland, sr., MH.
Other returning players/top new players: Sofia Loffredi sr., L; Lucy Overall, so., MH; Gabriella Creek, sr., S; Makenna Creek, sr., DS; Grace Thompson, fr., OH; Ella Lombardo, fr., RS; Maya Hornik, sr., OH.
Worth noting: The young Mustangs’ program has become successful in a short time, with a combined 53 wins the last two seasons. This, though, will be a year of transition. First-year coach Ferchen is a 2020 graduate of Eastern Illinois University who played at Oswego High School and has coached club at Sports Performance. Highland, an Aurora University commit, is Yorkville Christian’s lone returning starter.
“With a new coach and several inexperienced varsity players, this will be a year of transition for the Mustang volleyball team,” Ferchen said. “The team is looking to improve as the season progresses and be playing their best volleyball at regional time.”