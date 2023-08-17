Plano police reports/July 18-July 29, 2023

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Leaving the scene of an accident

Nilsa Ibarra, 40, of the 3800 block of Munson Street, Plano, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident with property damage after allegedly hitting a fire hydrant at Mitchell Drive and Edward Street at 12:50 a.m. July 28 and then fleeing the scene.

DUI

Zachary T. Zidron, 44, of the zero to 100 block of Terry Drive, Sugar Grove, was charged July 29 with driving under the influence of alcohol and leaving the scene of an accident with property damage. He was also charged with driving without a valid license.

Through a series of field sobriety tests, it was determined that Zidron was driving under the influence of alcohol, police said. According to police, Zidron fled the scene of an accident where there was significant damage to a street sign.

Battery

Christopher Zeffield, 42, of the 300 block of East Main Street, Plano, was charged July 18 with battery after police on July 17 were called to a disturbance in the 300 block of East Main Street, Plano.