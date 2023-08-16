Faith Lutheran celebrating 15 years; celebrating with block party this Sunday

Faith Lutheran Church, 3000 Liberty St. in Aurora, will celebrate 15 years in ministry on Sunday, Aug. 20.

After the 9:30 a.m. worship on the church lawn, FaithFest XV, an outdoor block party, will be held from 10:30 a.m. to noon. The public is invited.

According to a news release, there will be grilled pork chops or chicken and all the fixins’ provided by 5-B’s along with cake and other deserts. Entertainment will include live music, a bouncy house and a bags tournament.

Admission is free. Reservations are requested online at discoveringfaith.com or at the church welcome center.

During FaithFest XV month, the church is hosting a fundraiser called Foundations. Contributions to the special offering will go toward helping Faith increase its impact in sharing God’s love with the community and provide a strong foundation for the next 15 years.

For information, call 630-862-3500 or visit discoveringfaith.com.