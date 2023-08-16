August 16, 2023
Shaw Local
Faith Lutheran celebrating 15 years; celebrating with block party this Sunday

By Shaw Local News Network
Faith Lutheran Church in Aurora will celebrate 15 years in ministry on Sunday, Aug. 20, with worship and an outdoor block party.

Faith Lutheran Church, 3000 Liberty St. in Aurora, will celebrate 15 years in ministry on Sunday, Aug. 20.

After the 9:30 a.m. worship on the church lawn, FaithFest XV, an outdoor block party, will be held from 10:30 a.m. to noon. The public is invited.

According to a news release, there will be grilled pork chops or chicken and all the fixins’ provided by 5-B’s along with cake and other deserts. Entertainment will include live music, a bouncy house and a bags tournament.

Admission is free. Reservations are requested online at discoveringfaith.com or at the church welcome center.

During FaithFest XV month, the church is hosting a fundraiser called Foundations. Contributions to the special offering will go toward helping Faith increase its impact in sharing God’s love with the community and provide a strong foundation for the next 15 years.

For information, call 630-862-3500 or visit discoveringfaith.com.