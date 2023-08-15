Yorkville grad awarded P.E.O. STAR Scholarship

Joslyn Bullington, a 2023 graduate of Yorkville High School, received a $2,500 STAR Scholarship from the P.E.O. Sisterhood (Philanthropic Educational Organization). She was recommended by P.E.O. Chapter FO of Sandwich.

According to a news release, during high school, Bullington excelled in leadership roles. She was president of National Honor Society and captain of her club soccer team. Bullington completed certification in the medical assistant program at Waubonsee Community College and will attend the University of Alabama, majoring in mechanical engineering.

The P.E.O. STAR Scholarship was established in 2009 to provide scholarships for exceptional women in their final year of high school to attend an accredited postsecondary educational institution in the U.S. or Canada, according to the release.

To learn more about P.E.O. and its philanthropies, and read stories of women of all ages who have benefited from grants, scholarships, awards and loans, visit peointernational.org.