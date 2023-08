Local photographer Jim Rendant will display his work at the Yorkville Public Library through the end of September.

Rendant’s exhibit features photos from as close to home as Plano as well as those from his extensive travels, such as a stunning capture of the beauty of Sitka, Alaska. The work also features many subjects, from landscapes to animals to flowers.

View his work in person on the second floor of the library, located at 902 Game Farm Road in Yorkville.