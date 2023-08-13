Somonauk library offering program on Elvis Presley Aug. 16

Historian Jim Gibbons will present “The Life of Elvis Presley” at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16 at the Somonauk Public Library.

This is the 46th anniversary of the death of Elvis Presley. Gibbons will bring back many memories of a time when “Blue Suede Shoes” were all the rage. His presentation will cover how Elvis, born in Mississippi, got started in the music industry along with information on Elvis’ political, cultural and social influences during his time and for generations to come.

The Somonauk Public Library is at 700 E. Lasalle St., Somonauk. Call 815-498-2440 or visit somonauklibrary.org for more information or to register for programs.