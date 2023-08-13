Oswego’s Wine OFF the Fox will raise funds to fight breast cancer

Wine OFF the Fox will take place on Friday, Sept. 1 and Saturday, Sept. 2 at Oswego’s Venue 1012, 1012 Station Drive in Oswego.

Wine tasting and live performances from all-female bands will be featured over the Labor Day weekend event. A portion of the proceeds will benefit local organizations that provide breast cancer services and support.

Select and sip from 20 varieties of wine including blush, white and red; seasonal craft beer from Oswego Brewing Company; and non-alcoholic beverage options. Bring your own picnic and relax while listening to the hottest hits of the ‘60s, ‘70s, ‘80s and today from The PriSSillas on Friday, Sept. 1, and Serendipity with the Jersey Girls on Saturday, Sept. 2.

Oswego’s own Fox Valley Winery will be on site to serve a selection of their favorite wines, while a variety of international, national and regional wine varieties will be poured by volunteers.

Ticket prices range between $15 and $43. Prices are based upon the quantity of wine tasting tickets. A General Admission ticket is available for those not participating in the wine tasting. Ticket packages increase Sept. 1.

Ten percent of every ticket sold will support the following breast cancer programs and services in our community and beyond.

For information and to purchase tickets, visit venue1012.com.