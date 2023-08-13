Oswego Police issue back-to-school safety reminders

Back-to-school season is here. As the village of Oswego begins to bustle once again with children of all ages and school buses, the Oswego Police Department shares these reminders:

Do not stop on or block the streets around schools.

Do not pass a stopped school bus with its stop sign arm out and red lights flashing.

All school buses stop at train tracks. Do not pass buses on railroad crossings.

The speed limit in all school zones when children are present is 20 mph.

Always stop for pedestrians, especially in crosswalks.

Extra police enforcement will be conducted in all school zones, especially during the first few weeks of school. Oswego police ask that you drive carefully and thank you for helping to keep the community safe.