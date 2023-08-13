Local state lawmakers react to Illinois Supreme Court ruling upholding assault weapons ban

In its 4-3 ruling on Aug. 11, 2023, the state’s high court reversed a Macon County Circuit Court judge’s decision against the ban. Illinois lawmakers approved the ban in the wake of last year’s mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park. Guns for sale at Second Amendment Sports, in McHenry (Shaw Local file photo) (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )