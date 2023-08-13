Local state lawmakers react to Illinois Supreme Court ruling upholding assault weapons ban

State lawmakers representing Kendall County and the surrounding area are reacting to the Illinois Supreme Court’s decision to uphold the state’s assault weapons ban.
In its 4-3 ruling on Friday, the state’s high court reversed a Macon County Circuit Court judge’s decision against the ban. Illinois lawmakers approved the ban in the wake of last year’s mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park.
“I am incredibly disappointed by the Illinois Supreme Court’s decision to uphold this ban,” State Rep. Jed Davis, R-Yorkville, said in a statement. “The majority opinion side-stepped the Second Amendment question for procedural reasons, clearly showing the questionable ground the ruling stands on.”
However, Davis said he was not surprised by the decision.
“The highly partisan Illinois Supreme Court has become a show of party politics and far-left shenanigans that devalue the Constitutions of our state and our nation,” he said. “Their recent judicial opinions seem to be based in social justice politics and not in the clear reality of our legal system. Going forward, I am hopeful that the United States Supreme Court will strike down this poorly crafted law in favor of protecting one of the most essential American freedoms.”
Gov. JB Pritzker quickly signed the measure into law in January, prompting various legal challenges in the state and at the federal level. A federal appellate court is still considering a challenge against Illinois’ ban.
State Sen. Sue Rezin, R-Morris, also was not surprised by the decision.
“Today’s ruling by the Illinois Supreme Court wasn’t really a surprise to anyone,” Rezin said in a statement. “The final decision regarding the constitutionality of this law will be ultimately decided in our federal courts.”
State Rep. Barbara Hernandez, D-Aurora, however, applauded the decision.
“Months ago, I joined with other public safety advocates to take a substantial step forward with the passage of the assault weapons ban,” she said. “Aurorans have felt the brutal impact of this disease, and seeing the test of such a substantial victory fail is a relief. The mass shooting at the Henry Pratt Company ripped through our community in a way that will stay with me and many others for the rest of our lives.”
On Feb. 15, 2019, Gary Martin shot and killed five of his co-workers at the Henry Pratt company in Aurora with a Smith and Wesson 40 caliber handgun he purchased from a dealer in 2014. Martin had been terminated from his job at the company just before the shooting.
Martin should not have been able to own a gun. He was turned down for a concealed carry permit and his Illinois FOID card was revoked that year after it was discovered he had a 1995 felony conviction for aggravated assault out of Mississippi.
The law bans dozens of specific brands or types of rifles and handguns, .50-caliber guns, attachments and rapid-firing devices. No rifle is allowed to accommodate more than 10 rounds, with a 15-round limit for handguns. The most popular gun targeted is the AR-15 rifle, which can be found in at least 25 million American households, according to 2021 research by Georgetown University.
Current owners of such weapons won’t be required to surrender them. However, gun owners will have to register them with the Illinois State Police – including serial numbers, a provision initially removed by the Senate but restored after House proponents’ objections.
“We are pleased with the court’s decision,” said Attorney General Kwame Raoul in a statement. “The Protect Illinois Communities Act is a critical part of a multi-faceted approach to addressing gun violence. We are firmly committed to protecting Illinois residents from the gun violence that impacts too many communities throughout the state. We will continue to defend the constitutionality of the Protect Illinois Communities Act and other measures that reduce gun violence in our communities.”