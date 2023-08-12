Yesteryear: Looking back at stories that captured headlines in the Record

Compiled by Jeff Farren from the files of the Kendall County Record, 1864-present.

August 2018

Yorkville Police responded to a pair of calls regarding a possible sighting of a cougar or other large cat on the city’s south side. Officers did not see any trace of big cats when they arrived.

August 2013

John D. Anthony of Boulder Hill, a Kendall County Sheriff’s Deputy, as sworn in as the new State Representative after former Rep. Pam Roth moved away.

August 2008

The new Yorkville Middle School is ready for students.

Yorkville Mayor Valerie Burd and Oswego Village President Brian LeClerq held a ceremony to mark the joining of the bike trail as it runs along Mill Road.

August 2003

Yorkville Mayor Art Prochaska met with county officials to discuss the renovation of the former county jail building. The city is considering purchasing the building from the county for a nominal amount, since it is part of the city’s historic downtown area.

August 1998

City officials from Yorkville and Plano continue talks on a boundary agreement between the two municipalities. Eldamain Road seems to be the line, but discussions continue on who will maintain the road.

August 1993

A pair of local residents had their walk along the Blackberry Creek interrupted by a small caiman, (alligator-type animal). It was found somewhere south of Rt. 34 and is believed to be someone’s discarded pet.

August 1988

A special section on residential growth was included with the Record Newspapers. The growth “has moved outward into DuPage County, which is pretty well filled up and now another generation is moving further out to Kane and Kendall counties,” said George Bell, county zoning administrator.

August 1983

Boaters on the Fox River are asked to steer clear of the construction area below the Route 47 bridge due to swift currents.

August 1978

Pro Bowlers Judy Soutar and Billy Hardwick were featured at the grand opening of the new Fox River Lanes in Yorkville.

August 1973

Two U.S. Navy men stopped in Yorkville on their rubber raft voyage down the Fox River. They started in Fox Lake and are bound for Peoria.

August 1968

Miss Illinois Judi Ford of Belvidere was the guest at the Yorkville Jaycees Summer Festival held at the City Park. She was Miss America 1969.

August 1963

Although it will result in the loss of about one-third of the parking places downtown, the Yorkville Business Men’s Association voted to back a city plan to change parking from diagonal, to parallel, to improve safety.

August 1958

New Newark School Superintendent is Robert Glenn. He succeeds Ray H. Quensel.

August 1953

You had better park your car in your garage or stay off Route 47, for the streets of Yorkville are being oiled this week. It is a necessary evil. The oil is immediately given a coat of sand which helps considerably.

August 1948

A stop sign has been erected at the intersection of Van Emmon and Heustis streets. This is a dangerous crossing and it is hoped this safety measure will eliminate some of the hazards.

August 1943

County Sheriff William A. Maier noticed smoke in the jail and upon entering found that two youthful prisoners, ages 14 and 16 were laying on their bunks and the mattresses were on fire. The Sheriff rousted them and rushed to the shower for water. The prisoner seemed to be gasping for air at the window and as the sheriff worked on the fire, the prisoners disappeared. After stealing a car, they were later traced to their parent’s home in Joliet. The boys were being held on a stolen car charge, it being their eighth or ninth time.

August 1938

The fifth annual Old Settler’s and Veteran’s Reunion was held at Rock Creek Park in Plano. Oldest present was Mr. Phinney. Oldest man born and reared in Kendall County, Mr. McCloud.

August 1933

Two suspects are about to go on trial for the holdup of the Millbrook State Bank. They are currently in Joliet prison. A third member was shot and killed by a member of the sheriff’s posse.

August 1928

With the increase of gasoline stations on the highways, it will not be long till each automobile has an individual place for service. We can’t for the life of us see how so many of these places with the attendant food stand can make any money.

August 1923

The people of Kendall County are invited to attend a meeting on the courthouse lawn Friday afternoon when honor will be paid to the late U.S. President Warren G. Harding.

August 1918

For the month of August consumers are entitled to two pounds of sugar per person. The additional amount during threshing which the farmer is entitled is two pounds for every 90 meals. For canning purposes customers are entitled to 10 pounds of sugar at one time on certificate approved by the local World War One Food Administrator.

August 1913

The cornerstone of the new Oswego Presbyterian Church was laid with appropriate services.

August 1908

A. G. Larson has rented and stocked a grocery store in Newark which will soon open for business. We are sorry to lose Arthur.

August 1903

A monster 40-horsepower auto with a “roof” on came tearing into Yorkville Monday night causing horses along the street to make frantic efforts to pull up the iron tie posts imbedded in the cement walks.

August 1898

President Newton of the Yorkville Village Board of Trustees says the electric light plant is a go, unless some unforeseen thing happens.

August 1893

Willett’s thermometer registered 118 degrees in the sun Sunday afternoon at 4 o’clock.

August 1888

S.S. Boomer of Bristol had five acres of oats which yielded 350 bushels when threshed.

August 1883

The new dam across the mouth of the Blackberry is now completed.

August 1878

Postmaster Liscom and Mr. McEwen of Lisbon drove over to Yorkville last week. They like a little city life occasionally.

August 1873

There is a great deal of shooting going on in Yorkville and Bristol that should be stopped. Many who use firearms are boys and they are not always as careful as they should be where the shot goes to.

August 1868

Mr. Phillips of Fox showed us a couple of ears of corn plucked from this field which were mammoth in size, and the ear protruded two inches beyond the husk. It is a peculiarity of corn this season to be much too large for the husk.