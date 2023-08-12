Montgomery Fest set for Aug. 18-20

The 38th Montgomery Fest will take place Friday to Sunday, Aug. 18 to 20 in Montgomery Park, 301 N. River St., along the Fox River in downtown Montgomery.

Everyone is invited to attend the fest, which will feature entertainment, a carnival, food, beer tent, fishing derby, parade, car show, fireworks and more.

A full schedule of events is listed below and updated on the village’s website, montgomeryil.org.

Limited parking for the fest is available on the street and in the Lyon Metal parking lot at 421 N. Main St., just west of the grounds. Free shuttle buses will be available from two locations, Lakewood Creek Elementary School, 2301 Lakewood Creek Dr., and the Blain’s Farm & Fleet parking lot, 400 Route 30. Shuttles will run every half hour from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. For further information, go to the village’s website.

FRIDAY, AUG. 18

• 5 to 10 p.m.: Beer Tent, food vendors, free shuttle.

• 5 to 10 p.m.: Carnival; unlimited carnival wristband offered 5 to 9 p.m. for $35.

Live entertainment

• 4 to 5:30 p.m.: Who We Are.

• 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.: Soul Sacrifice.

• 8 to 10 p.m.: Sonora Dinamita.

SATURDAY, AUG. 19

• 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.: Food vendors.

• 10 a.m. to noon: Chalk with A Cop and free car seat check

• 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.: Miller’s Petting Zoo

• 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Historic Preservation Commission Car Show in Austin Park.

• 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.: Free shuttle.

• 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.: Beer tent.

• noon to 10 p.m.: Carnival; unlimited carnival wristband offered noon to 4 p.m. for $30 and from 5 to 9 p.m. for $35.

Live entertainment

• 9:45 to 10:30: Miss Jamie’s Farm.

• 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: Good Clean Fun.

• 12:30 to 1 p.m.: Fermilab’s Mr. Freeze Science Show.

• 1 to 2:30 p.m.: South of Disorder.

• 3 to 5 p.m.: Kovac & Company.

• 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.: Voyage.

• 8 to 10 p.m.: Semple.

SUNDAY, AUG. 20

• 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Carp Fishing Derby.

• 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.: Church in the Park with New Life Montgomery.

• 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.: Food vendors.

• 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.: Beer tent.

• 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.: Free shuttle.

• Noon to 1 p.m.: Jimmy Jamz Kids Show in front of Village Hall.

• Noon to 9 p.m.: Carnival; unlimited carnival wristband offered noon to 4 p.m. for $30 and 5 to 9 p.m. for $35.

• 1 p.m.: Parade step-off from Main & Madison.

• 9 p.m.: Fireworks, launched from Austin Park.

Live entertainment

• 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: Flipside.

• 2 to 4 p.m.: Vital Signs.

• 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.: Planet Groove.

• 7 to 9 p.m.: Hi-Infidelity.

Unless noted, all activities are at Montgomery Park, at River and Mill streets. The beer tent is hosted by the Montgomery Foundation amongst the food vendors along River Street. ATMs are onsite near the food vendors, in Village Hall and at the carnival.

The village of Montgomery would like to recognize and thank this year’s Montgomery Fest sponsors who make this community event possible: Presenting Sponsor, KWCC, Inc.; Diamond Sponsors, Ascension Mercy, FT Cares Foundation; Gold Sponsors, Blain’s Farm & Fleet, Engineering Enterprises, Inc., FNBO, Fox Valley Park District, Golden China Buffet, Lakeshore Recycling Services, Lakeside Consultants, Performance Food Service, Sam’s Club, Tangent Sustainable Lumber, The Lakone Company, Walmart, WSPY News and WDSY Country Radio Stations.

Additionally, the village would like to thank Fox Valley Park District for its continued support of this fest by providing Montgomery and Austin parks as the background and Montgomery-Countryside Fire Protection District for help in providing a safe event environment for the community.

For information on how you can get involved at Montgomery Fest, visit montgomeryil.org.