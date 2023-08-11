August 11, 2023
Vet Fest returns to Oswego’s Venue 1012 Saturday

Oswego's Venue 1012 opened last summer. Photo courtesy of the village of Oswego.

Vet Fest returns to Venue 1012 this Saturday, Aug. 12, with a performance by Bruce in the USA, a Bruce Springsteen tribute.

Doors open at 6 p.m. Entry is free for veterans, active duty military, police, fire department and first responders. All ages are welcome. Tickets can be purchased at vetfest141.org/.

Venue 1012 is located at 1012 Station Drive in Oswego. For information, visit vetfest141.org/.

Vet Fest is organized by the Vet Fest 141 Foundation, whose mission is to give back to veterans, first responders and active-duty military.