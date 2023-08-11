Vet Fest returns to Oswego’s Venue 1012 Saturday

Vet Fest returns to Venue 1012 this Saturday, Aug. 12, with a performance by Bruce in the USA, a Bruce Springsteen tribute.

Doors open at 6 p.m. Entry is free for veterans, active duty military, police, fire department and first responders. All ages are welcome. Tickets can be purchased at vetfest141.org/.

Venue 1012 is located at 1012 Station Drive in Oswego. For information, visit vetfest141.org/.

Vet Fest is organized by the Vet Fest 141 Foundation, whose mission is to give back to veterans, first responders and active-duty military.