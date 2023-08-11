Headlining show sells out ahead of next month’s Sandwich Fair

Those still hoping to grab tickets to country pop singer Jordan Davis’ headlining show at the Sandwich Fair in September will probably be disappointed to hear the show has sold out.

The Sept. 8 show sold out as of 11 a.m. Aug. 8. Tickets first went on sale at 10 a.m. July 11.

“I love seeing people have a good time.” — Sandwich Fair Board President Larry Dannewitz

The fact that the show sold out before the fair opened is a first for the fair. Seating capacity is approximately 6,000.

“We’ve never sold out prior to the start of the fair, that’s for sure,” Sandwich Fair Board President Larry Dannewitz said. “This is the first time ever. I think he’s a pretty good act right now and he’s got quite a few top songs and so everybody wants to see him.”

Opening for Davis will be Danielle Bradbery and Flatland Cavalry. Bradbery won season 4 of NBC’s “The Voice” in 2013, becoming the youngest artist to win the competition at age 16.

Even though the show is sold out, there are plenty of other things to see and do at the Sandwich Fair, which will run Sept. 6-10 at the Sandwich Fairgrounds, 15730 Pratt Road. The Sandwich Fair was first started as an annual livestock show in DeKalb County.

Held yearly the Wednesday–Sunday after Labor Day since 1888, it is one of the oldest continuing county fairs in the state of Illinois. This is the 135th edition of the fair, which was cancelled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fair was missed.

“We had great crowds in 2021 and 2022,” Dannewitz said. “Everybody seemed to really enjoy themselves.”

Last year, about 171,000 people attended the fair. The fair usually attracts between 150,000 and 200,000 a year, he said.

Not surprisingly, the weather plays a big factor in attendance.

“Weather makes all the difference in the world,” Dannewitz said. “If it’s beautiful weather, they show up in droves, which is great. The more the merrier.”

The Sandwich Fair attracts people from all over, including Canada. A couple from Canada has visited the fair for at least 15 years, he said.

“They said they liked it so much, they made a point to come back,” Dannewitz said.

In addition to the headlining acts on Sept. 8, musical acts will perform on two different stages every day of the fair. The fair will also feature thousands of entries of various types, including cakes, pies, livestock and fruits and vegetables.

“We probably have as many entries as any fair in the Midwest that I know of,” he said. “We normally are around 25,000 to 30,000 entries. I think that’s great. The whole backbone of the fair was to show your wares. When it started in the 1800s, it was to come and show that you have the best corn crop or the best horse or whatever it was. And it went from there.”

Other activities include harness racing, truck pulls, a demolition derby and an antique car show. Dannewitz said he hopes people like what they see at the fair.

“I love seeing people have a good time,” he said. “I get the biggest kick out of that.”

More information, including a full schedule of events, is available at the Sandwich Fair’s website at sandwichfair.com.