Yorkville City Council OKs deal with church for new park in Countryside subdivision

YORKVILLE – Work is expected to get underway soon to create a new park and playground in Yorkville’s Countryside subdivision on the near northwest side of the community.
The Yorkville City Council on Aug. 8 approved an agreement with the Yorkville Congregational United Church of Christ, which is donating a portion of its property to the city for the park site.
Countryside Pavilion Park will cover about three-quarters of an acre, Superintendent of Parks Scott Sleezer said.
Under the deal, the church is donating the land on the south side of its property along West Countryside Parkway.
The city will invest $130,000 in playground equipment, a pavilion and a sledding hill, Superintendent of Parks and Recreation Tim Evans said.
The city’s Parks and Recreation Department maintaining the park site in perpetuity.
The church, at 409 Center Parkway, will have first rights to reserve the park for events, and will be entitled to exclusive use of the park without paying any fees to the city for 10 days every calendar year.
In addition to the playground and shelter, the city will install electrical outlets, trash cans and dumpster pads.
The agreement also provides for the city to pave and stripe the gravel parking lot to the south of the church building. The city also will provide street parking spaces for use by visitors to the park.
There are 28 city owned-and-operated playgrounds scattered throughout Yorkville, but the Countryside subdivision has been one of the few areas in the city where residents cannot access a playground without crossing a busy street.
The church is to donate the property through a quit claim deed. Should the property cease to be used by the city as a park for a period of two years, the property would revert to the church.
Should the church property no longer be used by the Congregational Church, the park site reverter clause would become void and the city would own the property without restriction.