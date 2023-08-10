Oswego flying honorary village flag designed by 9-year-old boy

Nine-year-old Oswego youngster Caden Stagl designed a new flag for the village. For the rest of August, his flag will be flying alongside the village’s current flag at the Oswego Village Hall. At the Aug. 8 Oswego Village Board meeting, Oswego Village President Ryan Kauffman read a proclamation designating Caden's flag as the honorary village flag for the month of August. (Photo provided by the village of Oswego)