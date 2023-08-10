Oswego flying honorary village flag designed by 9-year-old boy

Nine-year-old Oswego youngster Caden Stagl decided the village needed a new flag.
So he took it upon himself to design a new one. Caden’s flag incorporates the colors of Oswego High School and Oswego East High School along with references to the Fox River, land, freedom and strength.
For the rest of August, his flag will fly alongside the village’s current flag at the Oswego Village Hall. Oswego’s current logo and flag was designed by former village clerk Jeanne Hoch in 2005.
During the Aug. 8 Oswego Village Board meeting, Oswego Village President Ryan Kauffman proclaimed Caden’s flag as the honorary flag for the month.
“We’re going to fly it on our flag pole at Village Hall the whole month,” Kauffman told Caden. “I hope it makes you smile and your family smile and I hope it makes all the residents of Oswego smile.”
He was happy to accept the honor.
“I’m very proud of myself,” Caden said after Kauffman read the proclamation. “That’s literally all I have to say.”
Caden first showed village officials his flag at the June 13 Oswego Village Board meeting. The meeting was held the day before Flag Day, which commemorates when the first official United States flag was adopted on June 14, 1777.
“I would like to present a new flag for the village of Oswego,” he said in addressing village officials and holding up a picture of the flag.
Kauffman asked Caden how he came up with the design.
“I used different colors to represent different things,” he responded.
Kauffman also noted that Caden was a flag aficionado and asked where his love for flags came from.
“School, mainly,” Caden replied.