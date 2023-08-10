Oswego police reports/July 16-30, 2023

Information in the July 16-30, 2023, Police Reports is obtained from the Oswego Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Battery

• Ahmed S. Yousufi, 32, of the 800 block of Gates Street, Aurora, was charged July 16 with domestic battery.

• Sarah L. Bossman, 54, of the 200 block of Devoe Drive, Oswego, was charged July 16 with domestic battery.

• Julius Coleman, 24, of the 300 block of Wolverine Drive, Oswego, was charged July 25 with domestic battery.

• Matthew L. Moore, 30, of the 3200 block of Julie Lane, Montgomery, was charged July 26 with domestic battery. Both Moore and another person received medical treatment.

• Mohammed J. Ali, 54, of the 200 block of West Washington Street, Oswego, was charged July 30 with domestic battery.

Theft

• About $1,500 was stolen at about 6:55 p.m. July 30 from the Burlington Coat Factory, 2404 Route 34.

• About $800 in perfume was reported stolen July 30 from Kohl’s, 2500 Route 34.

• About $1,738 in merchandise was reported stolen July 30 from Kohl’s, 2500 Route 34.

• Gladdys Terrazas, 45, of the 700 block of North Avenue, Aurora, was charged July 28 with retail theft. Terrazas is accused of stealing $370.07 worth of merchandise from the Walmart store at 2300 Route 34.

DUI

• Allyson S. Smith, 33, of the 400 block of Raintree Drive, Oswego, was charged July 16 with driving under the influence.

• Michael Piscopo, 34, of the 100 block of Waterbury Circle, Oswego, was charged July 29 with driving under the influence after the vehicle he was driving hit a fire hydrant.