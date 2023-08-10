Montgomery Boy Scout awarded Eagle rank

Ethan Pope of Montgomery is the newest Eagle Scout at Blackhawk Troop 11 in Aurora.

Pope, 18, was promoted to Boy Scouts of America’s highest rank at an Eagle rank court of honor Sunday, July 30, at Wesley United Methodist Church in Aurora. Wesley is the troop’s chartering organization and site of Monday evening troop meetings.

For his Eagle Scout service project, Pope ran a collection drive that gathered food and household items for Hesed House homeless shelter in Aurora. Since joining Scouting in first grade as a Wolf Scout, Pope earned 41 merit badges. He is a 2023 graduate of Oswego High School.

Troop 11 Scoutmaster Rick Scalzo, presiding at Pope’s Eagle promotion ceremony, presented a certificate, medal and a badge that recognize Pope’s accomplishments.

Scout Robert Skrezyna presented Pope’s Eagle neckerchief. Pope presented pins to his parents, Tina and Brian, and to three mentors who supported him on his journey to becoming an Eagle.

Ted Clinnin and Tom Bulin of Fox Valley Marine Detachment 1233 presented a K-Bar Marine fighting knife to Pope.

Wesley UMC chartered Blackhawk troop in 1916. The second-oldest troop in Illinois, Troop 11 is part of BSA Three Fires Council based in St. Charles.