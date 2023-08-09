Yorkville School District Y115 plans increased security presence

YORKVILLE – There will be an increased building security presence in Yorkville School District 115 when classes start on Aug. 24 for the 2023-24 academic year.
District officials are preparing to implement a plan to hire five full-time campus monitors.
Currently, the district employs seven armed security guards, along with 14 part-time campus monitors, whose primary function is to check the identification of students and others entering school buildings.
With an open campus arrangement and freshmen from Yorkville Academy frequently crossing Game Farm Road to Yorkville High School for specific classes, the role of the monitors is deemed critical to the security of both campuses.
“Seventy percent of our freshman are going back and forth all day,” YHS Principal David Travis said.
Sometimes, high school deans are pressed into service, particularly when a work shift for the part-time monitors comes to an end, Travis said.
District Security Supervisor Joe Grimaldi told the Yorkville School Board on Aug. 7 that by hiring the five full-time monitors, he will be better able to meet the scheduling challenges and to build a more professional team.
“This is going to really enhance our security presence,” Grimaldi said.
Under the plan, the district would continue to employ nine part-time monitors as well, District Facilities Operations Director Heather DiVerde told the board.
DiVerde also outlined a plan to increase the pay for the part-time monitors to $16 per hour from the current $14 per hour.
The cost of hiring the five full-time monitors would be about $200,000 in salary and benefits, which are included in the district budget, DiVerde said.
Members of the board reacted positively to the plan.
School board member Jason Demas asked Grimaldi if the five full-time monitors would be enough.
Grimaldi responded that he wants to start with the five new hires and then evaluate the situation.
“The need may be demonstrated and we may well come back for more,” Grimaldi said.
Grimaldi said the ideal candidate to serve as a monitor will possess common sense, the ability to relate to students and be able to deal with the everyday crises that occur in a school environment.
Board President Darren Crawford told Grimaldi and DiVerde to make the job postings immediately and that the board will take a vote on the plan at the Aug. 21 meeting.
“Let’s post now and see what we get,” Crawford said.