Oswego High School Class of 1963 planning 60-year reunion

The Oswego high School Class of 1963 will host its 60-year class reunion weekend Aug. 18, 19 and 20.

Events will begin at 7 p.m. Aug. 18 with a mixer at Portillo’s in Oswego, 2810 Route 34.

At 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, the class will meet with Roger Matile at the Little White School. Matile will provide an update on happenings in the Oswego area. An impromptu lunch for interested classmates is planned after the presentation.

Saturday’s reunion banquet begins with a 5:30 p.m. mixer at The Oak Street Grill at the northeast corner of Oak Street and Randall Road in North Aurora. Dinner will follow at 6 p.m.

Activities conclude with a 9:30 a.m. breakfast Sunday, Aug. 20, at Sunfield’s, 382 E. Veteran’s Parkway, Yorkville.

The Oswego High School graduating classes of 1962 and 1964 are invited to join the class of 1963 at Portillo’s and the Little White School Museum events.

Call 217-737-3710 for banquet reservations or other reunion information.