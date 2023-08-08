Starting this fall, Oswego SD308 parents and students can use app to check on bus arrival

Starting this fall, Oswego SD308 parents and students will be able to use an app to see when a bus is expected to arrive.

The app is part of a plan to upgrade the transportation department’s GPS tracking provided by Synovia Solutions in all the district’s school and activity buses. Upgrading the Synovia equipment and service platform will allow the department to provide a bus estimated time of arrival via a mobile application to parents and students and will also provides RFID equipment to track student ridership to improve route efficiency, according to district officials.

At their July 31 meeting, school board members unanimously approved the improved technology as part of a new contract with Synovia Solutions.

“We’re excited about some of the changes,” said new Superintendent Andalib Khelghati, who recently started with the district. “We are not going to overpromise, but we are committed to making sure that students are arriving safely.”

Installation of the equipment is set to begin around Labor Day and parents and students would be able to use the app beginning in October.

“We wanted to look into a mobile app that will go beyond the parents, that will include the students,” District 308 Director of Transportation Michael DeArmond told school board members.

DeArmond himself has four children who ride on the district’s buses.

“It is in my best interest because I have a boss at home who wants our kids to get to school on time and in a safe manner,” he said.

One of the challenges his department continues to face is not having enough bus drivers, a problem that other school districts are experiencing as well. In response, the district has been working to establish higher rates of pay and bonuses.

The district also wants to make sure the bus system is operating in an efficient manner.

“We don’t want to bus only half full and we don’t want to bus with 20 kids more than its capacity,” DeArmond said. “We want to be in that sweet spot, which is comfort, safety and using our equipment to the best of its ability.”