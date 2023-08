The Oswego Police Department is investing a disorderly conduct incident that happened at the IHOP restaurant Saturday morning at 2850 Route 34 in Oswego.

A man about 60 years old allegedly exposed himself in front of a woman at 9:10 a.m. Saturday, according to a police report. The case is open and police are investigating the incident, according to the report.

Police have not released any additional details about the incident.